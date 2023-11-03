The Steam Heritage Trail is scheduled to be closed to the public between Glen Vine and Union Mills for two weeks next month.
The stretch between Glen Darragh Road in Marown and the Main Road in Union Mills will be closed from Monday, December 4 until no later than Wednesday, December 20. A Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said: 'The Department is undertaking a range of maintenance tasks including repairs to surface of the path, tree limbing and drainage works.
'The nature of the tasks means that the path will be completely closed even outside of working hours for at least part of the works period.'