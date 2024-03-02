A public petition has been launched today (Saturday) calling for a no confidence vote in the Isle of Man government.
It comes following the island’s Chamber of Commerce revealed its members have no confidence in this year’s Budget.
It’s been started by a person named Jonathan Smith, and criticises the government imposing a 10% tax increase for working people while not imposing a high tax increase on the very wealthy.
It says: ‘This week 200 Isle of Man business owners or operators who are members of the Island’s Chamber of Commerce voted overwhelmingly against the Isle of Man’s Budget and publicly expressed absolutely no confidence in the island’s tax strategy and its Council of Ministers.
‘Many individual taxpayers are also very concerned about the impact of increased personal income taxes with the introduction of a new higher rate of tax (an effective 10% increase in the Islands normal rate of income tax). But this new high rate of tax does not apply to traditional high earning taxpayers as it might in other jurisdictions but essentially to most Island residents earning over the Islands living wage.
‘Under the Council of Ministers Act 1990 Tynwald can pass a vote of "no confidence in the Council of Ministers" which means that under Section 2 of this Act the Islands Chief Minister automatically goes out of office upon a successful vote, as does the islands entire Council of Ministers (effectively the Islands entire Cabinet).
‘Despite a lot of empty noise there does not seem to be one Member of Tynwald in the Island who is prepared to call this vote (which would require the support of 13 MHKs in order to be successful) or represent public opinion.
‘This is despite clear public feedback from businesses and individuals that they have no confidence in this current House.
‘If you support the calling of a vote of no confidence in the Council of Ministers to test public opinion then hopefully one of our highly paid MHKs might actually do something about it.’