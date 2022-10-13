Pets have a positive effect on wellbeing
Given Monday was World Mental Health Day, there’s never been a better time to highlight the psychological benefits of having a cat in your life.
Keeping an animal companion of any kind usually has an immensely positive effect on your health and wellbeing, and cats are top of the list.
Cats are affectionate
Whilst cats have a reputation for being distant and indifferent, this is generally considered a myth.
Many cats demand love and affection, and enjoy the company of their human family.
Thus, they are excellent pets to have if you’re trying to cope with loneliness, the loss of a loved one, or if you have simply had a stressful day.
Many people talk to their pets because they cannot be judgemental, and they can sense when you’re upset.
Simply stroking a cat, and listening to it purring, is incredibly relaxing and a great way to unwind.
Cats are low maintenance
You should give your cat the attention it needs and deserves, but if you have a hectic schedule a cat is independent enough to take care of itself provided you leave sufficient food and water (and for house cats, plenty of enrichment).
Unlike dogs, cats don’t need to be taken for regular walks; they don’t need to be cleaned out like caged animals (although an indoor cat needs a litter tray); and they are usually fastidious about their own cleanliness.
The Cats Protection charity carried out a survey, in support of World Mental Health Day, which shows that 93.7% of cat owners state that owning a cat helps their mental health.
They said that the activities that helped them the most were stroking their cat (72%) and playing with their cat (58%).
The survey also uncovered some slightly more light-hearted findings, including:
l More than half of owners celebrate their cat’s birthday
l Nine out of 10 owners let their cat follow them to the bathroom
l Around half of owners have shared a secret with their cat
l Four in five owners make a special effort to say good-bye to their cat when they leave the house
Anyone can benefit from owning a cat – from sharing a secret to being by our side at lonely times, cats can lift our spirits and make us more able to cope with the stresses of life.
As long as you provide a healthy and safe environment for them, they can also do the same for you.
This mutual social support is a win:win.
Tilly, an eight-year-old British Blue (the breed that inspired Lewis Carroll’s Cheshire Cat), would like to prove she’s the best therapy pet in the world to a new owner, having been brought to us due to her previous owner developing allergies.
She is opinionated and sassy, but equally affectionate and loving.
She has only ever been an indoor cat and so ideally she needs a new home that has a secure outside area – maybe a large pen, an enclosed back yard, or a ‘catio’.
Tilly’s not too fond of children, and given she likes to be the centre of attention she would prefer to be the only animal in her new household.
She is incredibly communicative and has a big personality, and she will bring endless pleasure to her new owners, whether they need help with their mental health or not.
