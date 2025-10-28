The name ‘Bay Queen’ stands proud over Port St Mary again.
Scaffoldings have been removed from the front of Hartford Homes’ luxury flats development, revealing for the first time the recreated twin towers that were such a feature of the west wing of the hotel that once stood on this site.
And between them, Art Deco-style lettering spells out the name Bay Queen.
The development of 23 luxury apartments, two penthouses plus a private club lounge and gym is nearing completion.
Up to now, four of the apartments have been reserved while the rest have been sold, with prices ranging from £974,999 to £1,339,999.
Developer Hartford Homes purchased the former hotel site and surrounding land for £4m by in 2007.
It secured registered building consent in 2019 for the demolition of the old hotel and construction of two buildings, with initial proposals featuring a total of 45 apartments and a restaurant, including car parking, landscaping and new sub-station.
A number of amendments were subsequently made to the plans, mainly affecting the front section of the building but not its overall design, as part of a new application which was approved in 2021.
Demolition work at the site started in late 2021.
The old hotel, once one the British Isle’s premier resort hotels, closed in 1987 following a period of decline.
It had been run by the Kelly family for more than 50 years from 1914 to 1965 and began as two boarding houses with the gap between them filled in 1926 with a magnificent ballroom and new guestrooms above.
Ten years later the 50-bedroom west wing was added.
Originally called the Ballaqueeney Hotel, its name was changed to the Balqueen Hydro after the Second World War and changed again to Bay Queen in 1970.