Plans for liquor licensing changes

A series of reforms for pub licensing is being planned.

The government has published its implementation plan to bring in changes to liquor licensing and public entertainments.

The new Liquor Licensing and Public Entertainments Act 2021 is ‘enabling legislation’, providing the Department of Home Affairs the power to bring in regulations.

A consultation is planned for later this year to gather views on the regulations, which will include proposals to change the categories of licence available and add flexibility for events, such as occasional licensing.

This should mean ‘one-off’ events should become more straightforward for businesses to organise and run.

There will also be a move away from the current triennials process where each licensed premises must renew its licence on a rolling three-year basis – instead it is being considered that well maintained licences will continue to roll over year on year subject to a notification process and annual fees.

Plans to enhance risk assessment and safety management are also included.

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson said: ‘This new framework will complement the high standards already in place across the island’s licensed hospitality industry.

‘The Act clearly outlines the licensing objectives which are the cornerstones of the framework – maintaining practices which will put public safety, the prevention of crime and disorder, and a supportive environment for our licensed hospitality at the heart of the process.’