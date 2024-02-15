Pharmacist and former Tynwald president Steve Rodan was one of those who objected to the plans and welcomed the committee’s decision. He said: ‘It was a split vote three-three and the chairman had the casting vote and voted against. I think it is obviously going to appeal. This application is not just wholesaling, to which there is not the slightest objection. The zoning is clearly set out in the Strategic Plan and Southern Area Plan and Balthane is zoned for industrial use and not for retail. The only retail permitted is for larger items like furniture.’