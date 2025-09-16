The wildlife charity has submitted a planning application to build the structure and has also submitted a further application to create a compost toilet onsite.
The applicant says: ‘The canvas canopy outdoor classroom provides a sheltered space for educational groups when visiting the reserve.
‘It consists of eight 2.1m corner posts and one central 5m post which support the canopy. The canopy is 6m in diameter and removable when not in use.
‘Its proposed location is surrounded by existing banks meaning it will only be visible from inside the reserve.’
Meanwhile, the charity has also submitted an application for a compost toilet which is connected to the outdoor classroom application.
The toilet system will allow for waste to be composted over the course of 12 months before it is then spread among vegetation onsite.
The Point of Ayre reserve is an important habitat for birds and hosts 45 of the 48 species on the UK’s red (most endangered) list.
Last year, the reserve reached a milestone when the 200th species was spotted with a feeding avocet recorded at a freshwater lagoon.
Manx BirdLife is an independent charity established in 1997 which works to protect, restore and enhance the Island's wild bird populations and the habitats on which they depend.
The two applications submitted will be considered by the planning committee in due course.
What do you think about the plans?
