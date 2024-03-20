The Isle of Man Constabulary is currently investigating an incident that occurred on Minorca Hill in Laxey last night (Tuesday, March 19).
It took place at approximately 6.30pm.
The details of the incident remain unclear however Police confirmed it has resulted in the complainant left with substantial facial injuries.
Police say there were numerous witnesses to the incident who helped the victim and they’re actively searching for those individuals in order to speak with them and assist with enquiries.
If you have any information contact Police on 631212 quoting reference P190324032.