The police is appealing for witnesses of an incident where by a male was seriously injured.
The incident under investigation occurred in the area of the Cinder Path, Douglas at approximately 6.30pm yesterday (Saturday, August 20).
A statement from the constabulary said: ' During this incident a male has sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.
'It is also believed that there were pedestrians in the area at the time of the incident who may be able to provide information to assist the police investigation.
'Police are encouraging these pedestrians to also get in contact with Douglas Police Headquarters.'