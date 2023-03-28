A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on Victoria Street in the early hours of Saturday morning, in which a man was left unconscious in the road.
A police statement said: 'Following a serious incident which occurred on Victoria Street, Douglas, in the early hours of Saturday, March 25, police can confirm that a 22-year-old male has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and is attending court this morning.
'Whilst the investigation continues, police wish to thank the public who have come forward and assisted the investigation.'
Police had earlier appealed for witnesses to the incident which had occurred between 2.30 and 3am. The victim is receiving hospital treatment.