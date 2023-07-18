Police have this evening confirmed that one person died in yesterday's air crash.
At around 1pm yesterday a privately-owned light aircraft crashed into the cliff face at Bradda Head, resulting in the death of one person.
A police spokesman said: 'We would like to extend our condolences to the family at this deeply upsetting time. The family are being fully supported by specially-trained officers as the investigation into the circumstances of what occurred continues.
'Our enquiries have been ongoing extensively since yesterday and we have spoken to a number of people who were present in and around Port Erin when the incident occurred.
'However, at this time, no further information is being released as we are still undertaking enquiries on behalf of the coroner in order to establish the full facts and circumstances of what has occurred.
'This is currently being done as a multi-agency co-ordination, including the assistance of air crash investigators.'
The police are asking for anyone who may have footage of the incident to make contact with us at police headquarters on (01624) 631212.
A spokesman added: 'We would respectfully continue to ask that people refrain from speculating on what may have happened, particularly at this extremely distressing time for the family.'
The area of Bradda Head remains under police guard and officers advise the public to avoid the area until further notice.
The water and air space around this site remains closed and we anticipate this to be the case until at least Friday, July 21.
The temporary restricted airspace for the drones and other flight aircraft remains in force.