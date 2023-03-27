Police are currently dealing with two incidents in the area of QEII High School and also Peel Castle.
The school has been evacuated and a force spokesman asked members of the public to refrain from attending these areas until further notice.
The road outside the school has been closed.
Isle of Man Transport said that during the closure all buses will operate as follows:
Douglas to Peel from Ballacraine via Main Road, Station Road, Hope, Curragh Road, Ballacraine, Ballig Bridge and Poortown Road to Peel.
Peel to Douglas via Poortown Road, Ballig Bridge, Ballacraine, Hope, Station Road and Main Road to Ballacraine.