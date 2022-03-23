Police issue appeal for video footage of hit and run

Police are appealing to the public for any video footage that may have been recorded in the lead up to the weekend’s fatal hit and run in Douglas.

Carolyn Buchan, 73, was discovered at 7am on Sunday in the road in Marathon Avenue.

Five people have been arrested and remain in police custody as the investigation progresses ‘with many lines of enquiries for the investigative team’, according to police.

It said in a statement: ‘We would like to make an appeal to the public for anyone that may have dash cam; Go Pro or any other video footage that may have recorded in Pulrose Road through to Alder Road, Pulrose, Douglas between 2pm on Saturday, March 1 and 7.30am on Sunday, March 2 to come forward and provide us with that footage.’