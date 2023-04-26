Police have named the man from Port Erin who died when he crashed his motorcycle while riding on the Peel to Kirk Michael coast road last week.
A constabulary spokesperson said: 'Paul George Taylor, who was 59 years old, and from Port Erin, was fatally injured in the collision, which involved another vehicle, on Thursday, April 20.
'Mr Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.
Inspector Neil Craig, the senior investigating officer from the roads policing unit, said: 'Mr Taylor had been riding his motorbike in a direction from Kirk Michael towards Peel when he collided with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction around 1pm that afternoon.
'Officers from the collision investigation unit immediately attended the scene, together with other emergency services, which resulted in the section of road between the Switchback and Reayrt Aalin being closed for around seven and a half hours, to allow for the police investigation to be fully undertaken.
'I would like to renew my appeal for anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the collision, and who we may not yet have spoken to, to please make contact with police headquarters on 631212.'