House of Keys preview: Effect of bus and flight cancellations to be discussed in the House of Keys

The House of Keys will sit today after two weeks away for the TT races, with a number of questions on cancellations of bus services and flights.

Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse will ask Chief Minister Alfred Cannan what assessment has been made of the impact of flight cancellations on the island’s reputation.

There have been a number of flight cancellations in recent weeks, many with easyJet in the last few days that were supposed to transport TT visitors to and from the island. The airline blamed the cancellations on a ‘challenging operating environment’.

Meanwhile, Mr Moorhouse will also be asking Minister for Infrastructure Tim Crookall how many bus services in May were operated by non-contracted drivers, and how many of these were operated by supervisors and managers, administrative staff, non-contract employees, off-island recruits, and others.

As well as this, he will ask what Bus Vannin’s policy is on informing bus users about cancellations and delays.

This follows driver shortages in the company that have been causing problems as more than 35,000 people visited the island for TT.

Problems started before the event but many services were still being cancelled during the TT fortnight and were suffering serious delays.

Bus Vannin said on June 1 that while around 20 services were subject to change, delay or cancellation the previous day, it only represented a small proportion of the daily total and more than 600 were completed in line with the current timetable.

On this, Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh will ask whether he is satisfied that adequate planning was in place to ensure all public transport services over the TT period, what deviations were experienced during that period, and what if any impact there has been on bus drivers’ morale.

Other topics to be discussed include a progress update on the development of the Airport Technology Gateway, which will be a ‘high-quality landscaped business park’ or ‘economic zone’ connecting Balthane, the Freeport and Ronaldsway Airport.

The last update said work would begin in July.

Also on the agenda is Mr Moorhouse asking how many people are on the waiting list for a hip operations.