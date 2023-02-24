Peter Karran, who had been canvassing support from MHKs, has not been nominated for the Legislative Council.

The deadline for nominations to the council closed today (Friday) at midday.

To be nominated, a candidate must be nominated by one MHK, seconded and have two supporters.

Current MHKs had received letters in their pigeonholes in government buildings saying that Mr Karran wanted to make a comeback.

Click here to read our story about that.

The former firebrand Onchan MHK left political life in 2016, retiring from the House of Keys.

He had been an MHK since 1981, first as a member of the Labour Party. He went on to found and lead Liberal Vannin.

Read what Peter Karran said about wanting to become an MLC by clicking here.

Four seats are up for grabs on the Legislative Council.

Those standing are Kirrie Anne Jenkins, Conor Keenan, Dawn Kinnish, Peter Reid, Marie Birtles, Gary Clueit, Brian Brumby, and David Prictor.

Standing again are Diane Kelsey, Tanya August-Hanson, and Paul Craine.

Click here to read yesterday's story about the nominations.