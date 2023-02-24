Peter Karran, who had been canvassing support from MHKs, has not been nominated for the Legislative Council.
The deadline for nominations to the council closed today (Friday) at midday.
To be nominated, a candidate must be nominated by one MHK, seconded and have two supporters.
Current MHKs had received letters in their pigeonholes in government buildings saying that Mr Karran wanted to make a comeback.
He had been an MHK since 1981, first as a member of the Labour Party. He went on to found and lead Liberal Vannin.
Four seats are up for grabs on the Legislative Council.
Those standing are Kirrie Anne Jenkins, Conor Keenan, Dawn Kinnish, Peter Reid, Marie Birtles, Gary Clueit, Brian Brumby, and David Prictor.
Standing again are Diane Kelsey, Tanya August-Hanson, and Paul Craine.