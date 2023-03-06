The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Starting cloudy today with some patchy light rain, this possibly turning to sleet or snow over high ground before clearing away to leave sunny spells for the afternoon.
Feeling cold as northwest winds increase fresh to strong, the maximum temperature 7 Celsius.
This evening and tonight only very isolated wintry showers are possible, and as winds ease a widespread slight frost will develop. Minimum temperature minus 1 Celsius. Then tomorrow will be sunny, with only a small risk of a wintry shower.
Outlook
A sharp frost tomorrow night (minus 5 Celsius in places), then fine again on Wednesday.
Sunrise: 6:56am
Sunset: 6:05pm