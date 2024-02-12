Manx Utilities say it has uncovered a ‘potential small issue’ with a buried manhole near Peel beach.
The waste, water and energy company said it has been carrying out inspections at the site since sewage was discovered at the beauty spot.
And although the potential manhole problem is not thought to be the cause of the problem, Manx Utilities has pledged further investigations.
In a statement issued online, Manx Utilities said: ‘We have continued to undertake inspections, following reports of sewage on Peel beach over the weekend and this afternoon.
‘Our team have identified a potential small issue with a buried manhole adjacent to the sea wall.
‘No discharge of solid matter has been observed and this is not thought to be the cause of the foam along the beach.
‘As a precautionary measure, our teams will dig down to investigate further in the morning; and also take samples of the foam for analysis.’
Earlier today, Manx Utilities issued a reminder to islanders to only flush the ‘three P’s’ down the toilet - pee, paper and poo - following the grim discovery.