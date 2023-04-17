The chief executive of the company told Manx Radio: ‘A number of years ago SBO [a trading name of Celton Manx] was the first e-gaming company to sponsor in the premier league, it was with West Ham and we said that we’re a responsible, regulated, adult leisure industry, we cannot put our brand on the junior shirts or on children’s replica shirts and we gave that valuable platform to the Bobby Moore Cancer charity believing that was both appropriate, responsible and supportive of the history of Bobby Moore and West Ham.