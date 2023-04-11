Participants are being sought to take part in a gruelling fundraising event.
Race the Sun is a relay race is like no other.
Starting at sunrise on Saturday, May 20, teams of 10 must complete a lap of the challenging 100-mile Raad ny Foillan coastal footpath before the sun sets.
The event is open to teams of up to 10 people who each run one of the 10 sections, which vary in length, landscape and difficulty, ranging from 10.5km (6.5m) to 18.2km (12m) in distance.
Runners will take in a variety of terrains ranging from sandy beaches, glens, estuaries and exposed cliff tops.
The annual event is an important part of The Children’s Centre’s fundraising calendar.
Its services provide support to children, teenagers and their families living on the Isle of Man.
This could be because of bullying and issues at school, to being impacted by developmental disability, poverty, addiction, criminality or domestic abuse.
Tori Cooper, head of development at The Children’s Centre, said ‘Without the generous support of organisations like [accountancy firm] Atla Group who are committed to investing in our community, and public support for our events, we simply couldn’t fund our services.
‘We are incredibly grateful, because we are committed to ensuring everyone should have the opportunity to find a way to manage the challenges they are facing, and look forward to a brighter future.
‘Thanks to Atla Group supporting this event all funds raised for Race the Sun will go directly to the work we do.’
Phil Butler, director at Atla Group, said ‘We absolutely believe in the incredible community spirit and sporting culture on the island, and are dedicated to supporting local charitable and sporting initiatives like Race the Sun. We’re also proud that in doing so, we’re able to support a charity that is making such a significant impact to the lives of children and families, where there is no other help available.’
Registration is now open. Prizes will be awarded to the winning fastest team, the team finishing closest to sunset, and the team with the fastest time set in each leg.
More information about Race the Sun can be found at www.thechildrenscentre.org.im/racethesun or get in touch with The Children’s Centre at by emailing [email protected] or calling 01624 800000.