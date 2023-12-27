A protest against the Isle of Man Steam Packet and its decision to terminate the contracts of employees is set to take place today.
The protest, which has been described as 'peaceful', will see people gather at the traffic lights opposite the Suntera Global building and next to the Douglas Sea Terminal. Those present will call for the CEO and Managing Director of the Steam Packet to resign with immediate effect.
This comes after the company has reportedly served notice to members of its staff who have refused to new contract terms proposing a new 'live on board' policy.
The company has been in a long-standing negotiation with the union Nautilus International over these new terms, with the union's members making up a large portion of Steam Packet officers on-board its vessels.
The protest will begin at 12pm and continue until 4pm.
Organisers of the protest have stated that anyone displaying 'abusive or offensive' language will be asked to leave.