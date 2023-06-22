More than 30 businesses and sports teams took part in a charity rounders tournament at Vagabonds Rugby Club.
Sponsored by audit, assurance, advisory and tax service providers PwC, the community event raised £7,000 for island charity The Children’s Centre.
The organisation provides vital support to children, teens and their families living in the Isle of Man.
Held on Thursday, 360 people represented their various sports clubs and work places, with ‘One Hit Wonders’ coming out on top, and Games Global and MAC Group finishing in second and third position.
Over the last five years the event has raised more than £46,000 for the charity.
Joff Whitten, chief executive of The Children’s Centre, said: ‘We really do appreciate how well supported this event is, with so many different companies taking part, it makes for a great night of sport and a fantastic atmosphere.
‘A big thank you to those who helped on the night to make the whole thing possible and to all the teams who took part.
‘We enjoy working with the PwC Isle of Man team each year and are grateful for their ongoing support of the event, including their commitment to remain as sponsor until 2025.’
Paul Jones, corporate responsibility lead at PwC Isle of Man, added: ‘Congratulations to ‘One Hit Wonders’ on their victory!
‘As always, the tournament was a huge success with some healthy competition and it looked to be enjoyed by all who participated.
‘We are thrilled to continue supporting the event for the next two years.
‘Helping to build on this incredible amount and make a meaningful difference to the lives of children and families in our local community is important to us.’