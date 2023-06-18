The police has asked the public to stay clear of Sartfell Plantation after an old morter (bomb) was found in the area.
The police said: 'A member of the public has located what looks like an old mortar in Sartfell Plantation.
'At this time we are not sure if its live and unexploded.
'We are currently organising for the Ordinance Explosive Disposal team to attend the island to deal with the device.
'This incident shouldn’t affect you but we have closed the track that runs adjacent to the plantation (Ballacurn Road) in the immediate area.
'Brandwell Road/ Sartfell Road will remain open.
'Please stay clear of the area until its safe (which we will let you know).'