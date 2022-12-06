Douglas residents will have an opportunity to express their opinions on the council’s bin policy next week.
A requisition meeting will be chaired by Captain Stephen Carter after a petition from more 12 electors.
The council will be putting forward its reasoning for the change before taking questions from the public.
The policy to cut services down to fortnightly has divided residents and led to MHKs, in particularly Douglas North MHK David Ashford, calling on the council to reverse its decision.
Council leader Clare Wells has said the service hasn’t been cut as it is still collecting as much waste as it has before and has led to people recycling more.
The meeting is at 6pm at The Legion Hall on North Quay on Monday, December 12.
Back in February we asked people for their views about fortnightly collections. Here’s what we heard.