Raid of Mone’s home and Isle of Man units linked to fraud

The police raids on four addresses in the island have been linked to Conservative peer Michelle Mone.

It forms part of a potential fraud investigation into a PPE company.

Officers searched the properties last week with help from law-enforcers from the UK and seized financial documents and electronic devices during the raids.

The Guardian, amongst other media, reported that more than a dozen law enforcement officers turned up unexpectedly at the Knox House building in Douglas, where the Isle of Man PPE Medpro company is registered.

One witness described the building being guarded by officers both at its front and rear. Properties in London associated with the company were also searched.

The National Crime Agency launched a potential fraud investigation into PPE Medpro, the personal protective equipment supplier, linked to Baroness Mone.

This led to the lingerie tycoon’s house she shares with her husband, billionaire businessman Douglas Barrowman, being searched as well as the addresses here.

PPE Medpro is a company that managed to secure more than £203m in government contracts at the start of the pandemic.

It followed many supply companies in making profits at the expense of the taxpayer in response to the spike in demand for PPE in 2020 when the UK Government struggled to find enough masks to protect health workers.

Some companies profited but failed to deliver what they had promised.