The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Dull with outbreaks of rain or drizzle this morning with hill fog and coastal mist, becoming mostly dry and brighter for a time this afternoon before more rain arrives later this evening. Moderate south or southwest winds will become fresh to strong this afternoon, temperatures up to 12 Celsius
Outlook
Brighter tomorrow with some sunshine, but also a few showers but rain will arrive later in the afternoon.
Remaining unsettled through the rest of the week with occasional rain or showers.
Sunrise: 6:22am