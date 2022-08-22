Rain to peter out this afternoon
Monday 22nd August 2022 6:15 am
Douglas at 7.13am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by Stuart Davison at the Met Office:
Rain and drizzle this morning, heavy at times, as well as extensive hill fog and coastal mist.
Rain gradually petering out in the afternoon or evening with some brightness possible. Moderate locally fresh south or southeast wind veering south-southwest in the afternoon and decreasing. Maximum temperature 19°C in the north.
Mainly dry and largely cloudy tomorrow with a light to moderate south-southwest wind and temperatures around 20°C.
Outlook
A few outbreaks of rain to start Wednesday but this will quickly clear through the morning with sunny spells developing. Fresh south or southeast wind quickly veering southwest and easing.
Sunrise: 6:08am Today Sunset: 8:34pm Today
