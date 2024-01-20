The remaining two scheduled Manxman sailings today have been cancelled as a result of adverse weather conditions.
This morning's 8am journey from Douglas to Heysham went ahead as planned, but the 2pm return journey from Heysham to Douglas has had to be cancelled.
This means that tonight's scheduled 7:45pm journey from Douglas to Heysham has also been cancelled.
All four of Sunday's (January 21) Manxman sailings remain in doubt.
The ship Master will make a decision on whether the 3am overnight journey from Heysham to Douglas will go ahead by 5pm today.