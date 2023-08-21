Manx Grand Prix organisers have confirmed that rider Gary Vines died after an accident in Glen Vine during the event's opening qualifying session yesterday afternoon.
A statement said: 'It is with a heavy heart that the organisers of the Manx Grand Prix Races can confirm that Gary Vines, 33, from Colchester, succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident during the first qualifying session of the 2023 event.
'The accident occurred at Ballagarey on his first lap of the session.
'Gary was a regular competitor at the Manx Grand Prix, making his debut in 2015 where he took a highly-impressive victory in the Newcomers B Race.
'He earned another podium in the 2018 Lightweight Race, and also secured top-ten finishes at the Classic TT.
'He competed in the Supersport Races at the 2022 and 2023 TT, posting his fastest ever lap of the TT Mountain Course this year at an average speed of 118.488mph.
'Everyone involved in the organisation of the Manx Grand Prix would like to express their deepest sympathies to Gary’s family, his partner, his loved ones, and friends.'