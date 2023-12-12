A 31-year-old woman has been bound over to keep the peace after a row with her sister.
Melusine Corris was initially charged with common assault, but that charge was withdrawn by the prosecution after she agreed to accept the binding order.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that a civilian called 999 on November 9, to report a disturbance at an address in Woodbourne Road in Douglas.
Officers arrived and could hear a female shouting ‘get off me’.
They entered the address and found Corris with her sister.
Her sister had an injury to her bottom lip and said that Corris had punched her.
However, she then declined to make a formal complaint.
The court heard that she has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate James Peterson said: ‘Ms Corris would accept the binding order.
‘She denies the allegation of assaulting her sister but accepts the argument got out of hand and her behaviour was unreasonable.’
The binding order will last for 12 months, with a recognisance of £500.