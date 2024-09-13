Jean Slack, who until fairly recently was the oldest active local female cyclist, has died at the age of 84.
President of Ellan Vannin Cycling Club since the early part of this century, Jean was the widow of Stuart Slack - the first Manx competitor to win a medal at the Empire and Commonwealth Games in 1958.
Jean Moore had been a cyclist since her teenage years up until 2020 and the outbreak of the global pandemic. Through cycling she met Stuart, they began dating on New Year’s Eve 1957 then they got married in the February of 1962.
In announcing her passing at Salisbury Street Nursing Home last Tuesday, her family said: ‘She loved every facet of cycling, from competing at Onchan Raceway and participating in local time trials to watching races on TV.
‘She also enjoyed travelling to see events like the Tour de France and the 2012 Olympics, as well as supporting the RL360 children’s cycling club events at the NSC.’
Jean was ostensibly a time trialler, competing well into her 50s and early 60s in local 10 and 25-mile events. But she did start on the banked track at Onchan Park in the late 1950s and also took part in road races, including the women’s national road race championship against the likes of Beryl Burton on the Billown Course.
She was involved with Manx International Cycling Week for many years. Jean and Stuart were very sociable people and made many friends both in sport and out of it. Stuart rode briefly for the North Wirral Velo club when he lived in Wallasey for a while, working in the postal industry.
It was when he returned to the island that he and Jean got together, around about the time that Stuart was shortlisted for the Cardiff Games in 1958. He finished third in a photo-finish to the men’s 120-mile road race in what was his and the Isle of Man’s first attempt at the Games.
Stuart was also known as a Manx historian and song writer (including the popular folk song ‘The Laxey Wheel’). He was supported in all his many endeavours by his wife and the pair cycled together until his death in 1998 at the age of 63 following a brave battle with illness.
Before he died, Stuart revived the IoM Veterans Cycling Club, and following his passing this active group of cyclists provided Jean with a strong community. She became deeply involved in their events and club rides.
Jean also retained the friendships she and her late husband had enjoyed, continuing to go on cycling holidays to Majorca with a small group including Olympic champion Chris Boardman’s parents.
In the past 12 months, Jean's health significantly deteriorated due to dementia, necessitating her move to a nursing home where she was comfortable and well cared for.
Her death was not anticipated so soon, but she passed away peacefully. She leaves sons Colin, Gary and families who will miss her greatly, as will her many friends.
The funeral service will take place at 12.15pm on Friday, September 20 at Kirk Braddan Church followed by private interment at Braddan Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be made to RL360 Youth Cycling Club, care of Dot Tilbury, 1 Ballaquinnea Cottages, Glen Darragh Road, Glen Vine.
JOHN WATTERSON