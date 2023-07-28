A warning is being issued to drug users on the Isle of Man after an increased number of overdoses, with some deaths, due to the use of nitazenes in the UK.
Nitazene is a group of potent synthetic opioids, and is often used as an alternative to morphine.
Whilst the issue from Public Health is to drug users on the island, particularly heroin users, there is no evidence of nitazenes in the Isle of Man to date.
Nitazenes have been identified previously in the UK but their use has been more common in the USA. Their potency and toxicity are uncertain but perhaps similar to, or more than fentanyl, which is about 100 time that of morphine.
Director of Public Health, Professor Hugo van Woerden said: ‘We would like to advise people who may come into contact with nitazenes of the dangers it could cause and to remind people of the signs of overdose which include: decreased levels of consciousness, shallow or irregular breathing – including periods where breathing may stop, slow heart rate which can cause cardiac arrest.
'The advice is to look out for each other and if someone is suspected of someone has overdosed, call 999 immediately and administer naloxone if you have it. naloxone temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and saves lives. It is available in the Isle of Man to anyone who is at risk or knows someone at risk of an opioid overdose.' You can find out more at www.gov.im/naloxone.