Hundreds of motorcyclists will take part in a mass ride-out as part of the annual Santas on a Bike charity event this Saturday.
The event is hosted by technology and telecoms provider plan.com and raises money for Rebecca House Children’s Hospice.
Starting and finishing at the Grandstand, santas will begin gathering at 9am. They will then set off for Castletown Square at 10am and return via Rebecca House for a 1.30pm finish back at the Grandstand.
Vicky Wilson from Rebecca House added: ‘Santas on a bike is one of the most exciting events that we are involved in and we are extremely grateful for plan.com’s support. Each year it gets better and it’s an incredible sight to see, especially when the ride out passes Rebecca House, and the children get to see hundreds of Santas waving by.’