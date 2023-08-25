The new Frank Matcham’s bar is set to open tomorrow. At the Villa Marina colonnade on Douglas Promenade, it’s part of the Jak’s group that own Barbary Coast and Jak’s Bar and Smokehouse. Its interior is theatre themed and is named after Frank Matcham, who designed The Gaiety Theatre. Opening at midday tomorrow (Saturday 26), the bar is offering small plates and nibbles along with an extensive drinks menu. Similar to the other bars owned by the Jaks group, patrons will order from their tables on an app.