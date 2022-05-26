Select Ballakermeen students to study from home tomorrow

A number of Ballakermeen High School students are being asked to study from home tomorrow.

This comes as the island’s schools are about to break up for half term.

Headteacher Adrienne Burnett said in a statement: ‘I am sorry to once again be the bearer of bad news, but due to unprecedented levels of staff absence, it will be necessary to ask Year 8 to study from home tomorrow (Friday).

‘Despite a concerted effort to continue to operate as normal, exceptional levels of staff absence have left us with no option but to take the action outlined above.

‘Staff are absent for a variety of reasons and we are aware that some will not be able to return to work for a significant period of time.

‘As a result, I want to be upfront and state that I envisage that there may be further staffing issues in the near future.’

Mrs Burnett explained the school is using all available resources, including its cover supervisors and any available supply staff.

She added: ‘I fully appreciate the impact that this will have on our young people and families and I must apologise for the disruption to learning that keeping a year group at home each day will bring to everyone.