The Joanna Simpson Foundation will host ‘Wellness at Wallberry Farm’ on Saturday, May 9 from 12.30pm to 5pm at The Children’s Centre.
The afternoon is designed as a retreat focusing on mental and physical wellbeing, with all proceeds supporting the foundation’s work.
Tickets are priced at £60, with organisers describing the event as an opportunity for attendees to step away from daily pressures and focus on self-care in a calm and supportive environment.
Activities will include a guided session combining breathwork, ceremonial cacao and movement, alongside art journaling and time spent in a natural setting at Wallberry Farm.
Diana Parkes CBE, co-founder of the Joanna Simpson Foundation, said the event would combine wellbeing with community support.
She said: ‘Wellness at Wallberry Farm will be more than just an afternoon of self-care; it will be an act of community solidarity.
‘By taking time to heal and centre ourselves, attendees will be directly funding the life-changing work carried out by the Joanna Simpson Foundation to help traumatised children who experience domestic homicide and domestic abuse.’
Mrs Parkes, who lives on the island, co-founded the charity in 2014 in memory of her daughter, Joanna Simpson, in 2010.
Mrs Simpson was killed by her estranged husband during a violent attack, with her body later found buried in Windsor Great Park.
The foundation works to improve support and protection for children affected by domestic abuse and domestic homicide, as well as raising awareness and working with organisations across the sector.
Organisers say places for the event are limited and tickets can be purchased online via The Children’s Centre website.