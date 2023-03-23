A ship that was once registered in the Isle of Man has tipped over at a dockyard in Edinburgh, injuring around 35 people.
The RV Petrel was blown over by high winds on Wednesday, with photos showing it sitting at a 45-degree angle.
Wind speeds of up to 38mph were recorded at 8am that day by the Met Office, with a 44mph gust at 9am.
Approximately 23 people were taken to hospital, with 12 treated at the scene at Imperial Dock, Leith.
Though the ship was once registered here, the ship left the island’s registry in January 2023.
It was bought by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who died in 2018, and then sold on last year.
This 3,000-tonne vessel is now owned by the US Navy.