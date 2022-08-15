Showers at first, getting drier
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for a small risk of a thunderstorm with heavy rain,
The forecast from Stuart Davison at the Met Office:
Further showers this morning some of which may be heavy with a risk of localised surface water flooding. Otherwise becoming mainly dry late morning with bright or sunny intervals developing. Light to moderate mainly northwest wind and feeling cooler than of late with a top temperature of 21°C.
Cloudy with a few showery outbreaks of rain tomorrow. Moderate locally fresh northwest wind and a top temperature of 19°C.
Outlook
On Wednesday cloudy with a few outbreaks of rain to start, this clearing through the morning with bright or sunny spells developing. Fresh to strong north or northeast wind that will decrease through the day, highest temperature 19°C again.
Sunrise: 5:55am Today Sunset: 8:50pm Today
