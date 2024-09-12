Peel’s Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers braved rough seas on Wednesday evening as they conducted a training session.
It was Force 5 northwesterly winds and the crew carried out man overboard and recovery procedures.
Lifeboat crews train regularly in all types of conditions to ensure they have the skills to respond to calls for help, day or night.
Crowds gathered on Peel Promenade and Peel Headlands to watch the training session be carried out in turbulent conditions.
The vessel off Peel last night was the RNLI’s Frank and Brenda Winter vessel, named after the pair who generously funded the Shannon Class lifeboat and now bears their names.
The talented Dave Corkish captured these six fantastic pictures of Peel RNLI’s vessel battling the waves in their training on Wednesday evening.
Peel's Frank and Brenda Winter lifeboat braving the rough seas for training on Wednesday evening (Dave Corkish )
