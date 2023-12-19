The Steam Packet Company is warning that all sailings until Sunday, December 24 are subject to disruption or cancellation.
It's advising its customers of potential weather disruptions to its pre-festive period sailing schedule due to storm Gerrit.
The current forecast predicts severe gale force winds reaching highs of 60 mph hitting the Irish Sea from this evening (Tuesday).
Currently there is no weather warning in place.
The Company say conditions are currently looking more favourable during the day on Wednesday 20th December and it's hopeful that the Douglas to Heysham 08:15 sailing and its return from Heysham to Douglas at 13:45, will go ahead.
It's continuing to monitor weather forecasts closely and will advise affected passengers on any changes to the schedule as soon as possible.
Currently the firm says that two planned journeys - tonight's (Tuesday's) 8.45pm Manxman crossing to Heysham and its overnight 2.45am return crossing back to Douglas could be affected by a 'rapid deterioration in the latest weather forecast.' A final decision on those journeys is expected to be made by the company at 5.30pm today.
Tomorrow’s (Wednesday's) 7.15pm Manxman sailing to Heysham and Thursday’s 2.15am return back to Douglas are also subject to disruption or cancellation.
A decision on these sailings will be made on those sailings by 5.30pm on Wednesday.
The Steam Packet say its in the process of notifying all affected customers.
Account holders can amend their bookings via www.steam-packet.com or by contacting the reservations team on 661661 (IOM), 08722 992 992 (UK)