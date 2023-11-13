The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning as Storm Debi sweeps across the Isle of Man.
Strong winds and heavy rain is expected to hit parts of the island this morning with a risk of coastal overtopping in some areas.
Some flights and sailing have already been cancelled by the storm.
Part of Douglas' Strand Street has also been shut by police after a banner smashed a shop window during the bad weather.
The amber weather warning covering the island has been in force since 3am this morning (Monday) and will last until 3pm this afternoon.
Keep up to date with Storm Debi's impact on the Isle of Man by checking the live updates on our blog below.