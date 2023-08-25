Captain Stuart McKenzie MBE has agreed to become the first president of the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust.
His appointment will be for an initial period of two years.
The chairman and trustees said they are delighted that he has agreed to accept the newly-created position.
Mr McKenzie, who was awarded the MBE in the King Charles III birthday honours last year, has been involved with the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust since its inception in 2016.
He continues to be involved in the pier restoration, a project which he is passionate about.
Trustee Graham Curphey said: ‘Stuart was our first project manager and was responsible for the completion of phase 1 of the project, which was the first three bays and was a massive learning curve for everyone.
‘In 2018 he took on the additional role of chairman of the trust and held both appointments until the completion of phase 1 in 2021, when he retired as project manager.
‘In 2022, in line with our articles, he had to stand down having completed six years as a trustee.’