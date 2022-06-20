Students perform Lorca play

Emma Shaw and Libby Delaney in a scene from the St Ninian’s school play ‘The House of Bernarda Alba’

Students from one of the island’s high schools will perform their end of year play next week.

Year 10 and 12 pupils from St Ninian’s High School are to perform their version of The House of Brenarda Alba, from Wednesday to Friday, July 6 to 8, at the St Ninian’s Upper School Drama Studio, from 7pm on each night.

The play is the Spanish playwright Federico Garcia Lorca’s final play, and it focuses on themes such as living within harsh restrictions.

Described as an ‘ intense and claustrophobic drama’ that centres around the eponymous matriarch imposing an eight-year period of mourning on her five daughters after the death of her husband.

The play features a minimal cast of actors, including Misha Reynolds, Ntshila MbayabuLubilanji, Hannah Kermode, Nicole Haslett, Emma Shaw, Libby Delaney, Freya Millar and Amelia Murphy, with Molly Headon as the titular character Bernarda Alba.

Drama teacher John Dowty said that the students have worked incredibly hard on the play throughout the recent period and that they are determined to carry on with the play.

‘Huge credit must go to the students who have been working tirelessly and with great determination on this challenging and thought-provoking play,’ said John.

‘As a school, it is such a joy to be able to produce live theatre again after two years of lockdowns and social distancing.

‘Covid is doing its best to stop us, but we are not going to let it beat us’