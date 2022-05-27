Sunny at first, cloudy later

Friday 27th May 2022 6:14 am
Bungalow
The view from the Bungalow at 7.10am (Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Dry with sunshine this morning then tending to gradually turn cloudier as the day progresses. Moderate to fresh northwest wind and a top temperature of 15°C.

Staying dry but cloudy overnight, as moderate northwest winds fall light to moderate and with minimum temperatures of 8°C.

Outlook

Fine and dry this weekend with the best of the sunshine on Saturday.

Sunrise: 4:58am Today Sunset: 9:33pm Today

