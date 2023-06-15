Tynwald will debate a report next week that focuses on one of the biggest challenges facing the island – the ever widening population imbalance.
The island’s birth rate has fallen to a level not seen since the end of the First World War.
And an increasingly ageing population has significant implications for government tax revenues and the demand on public services.
A Tynwald select committee report on the population imbalance has come up with a series of recommendations to encourage younger people to live, work and bring up children here.
These include the creation of a government population policy, introduction of shared parental leave, changes to maternity allowance and extension of the pre-school credit scheme to children from age of one upwards.
Locate Isle of Man should market the island as a ‘forever home’ and schemes to improve the night-time economy should be considered, the committee suggests.
This month’s Tynwald will also look at the progress made on the island’s Climate Change action plan.
Manx Labour Party leader Joney Faragher (Douglas East) has tabled a motion calling for the introduction of legislation to remove the Bishop from the Legislative Council.
She wants new laws to come into place to remove the bishop before a successor to Bishop Peter Eagles is appointed following his pending retirement.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew Jason Moorhouse has motion calling for owners of dilapidated houses to pay higher rates.
He is suggesting an increase of 20% ‘compounded’ to try to encourage the renovation of properties deemed ‘uninhabitable’.
A motion tabled by Education Minister Julie Edge calls for the Speaker of the House of Keys to be removed from the Tynwald standards and members’ interests committee, claiming it can lead to conflicts of interest.
There will be two combined votes on motions that failed to carry at last month’s sitting – the report and recommendation on the Active Travel strategy and measures to improve children’s oral health.
Turning to the question paper it is clear that the aftershocks of the Dr Ranson tribunal case show no sign of abating.
Douglas South MHK Claire Christian will ask the Chief Minister when the review of the Office of Human Resources announced in Tynwald in May 2022 will be published.
Mrs Christian also has a question for Infrastructure Minister on the installation of scanners at the airport.
She will ask him whether the airport is obliged to have C3 scanners installed and what the effects would be on passengers and the island’s reputation if they are not.
Garff MHK Daphne Caine will ask DEFA Minister Clare Barber how on-island flour milling will feature in her food security strategy, and when that strategy will be published.
Latest accounts show that Laxey Glen Mills’ overall losses more than doubled between 2021 and 2022.
The mill lost its main customer with the closure of Ramsey Bakery and is facing rapid cost increases.
Mr Moorhouse is delving into the issue of pot holes.
He will ask Mr Thomas whether, when a pot hole is repaired, the team responsible for the repair assesses the surrounding area.
He will also ask if a timetable is now in place to improve the A5 north of Fairy Bridge.