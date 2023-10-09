Tesco chief executive officer has said that it is important that Tesco is able to deliver great value to the island.
It comes after an announcement made this afternoon that Shoprite will be bought over by Tesco.
Tesco says it will link its prices in the island to the UK.
There will be a small additional fee for transportation, which the company says is in line with the approach at the existing Douglas shop.
All nine of the island's Shoprite stores have been bought by Tesco - bringing an end to 51 years of trading for the chain which was founded in 1972 by the Nicholson family.
Jason Tarry, Tesco UK chief executive officer, said: 'I am really pleased that we’ve reached this agreement with Shoprite.
'Deryck and Kevin Nicholson and the team at Shoprite have built a fantastic business over many years and we look forward to welcoming Shoprite’s store colleagues and customers to Tesco.
'Our priority is to deliver for Manx customers the fantastic value that we deliver for all of our customers.
'We will now be engaging with suppliers and the wider community in the Isle of Man, many of whom we know well as Tesco has been operating locally for 23 years.'
The sale means the number of Tesco stores in the island will be increased to 10, including its existing store in Douglas.
Yet, Enterprise Minister, Tim Johnston, says that the buyout means that a number of Shoprite jobs will be at risk.