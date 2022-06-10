The TT schedule for Senior Race Day
Friday 10th June 2022 6:18 am
Isle of Man TT Grandstand. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography). (CJS Photography )
Today is Senior Race Day.
The schedule:
Fri 10 June
Isle of Man Bank Holiday
10:00
Roads Close
10:45
Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 [2-laps]
12:30
3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 2 [2-laps]
14:15
Milwaukee Senior TT [4-laps]
21:00*
Roads Open
