The TT schedule for Senior Race Day

Friday 10th June 2022 6:18 am
Isle of Man TT Grandstand. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography). (CJS Photography )

Today is Senior Race Day.

The schedule:

Fri 10 June

Isle of Man Bank Holiday

10:00

Roads Close

10:45

Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 [2-laps]

Start List

12:30

3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 2 [2-laps]

Start List

14:15

Milwaukee Senior TT [4-laps]

Start List

21:00*

Roads Open

TT
