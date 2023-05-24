Theatrix theatre school has launched its Irish dancing section.
The school has been teaching jigs and reels for nearly 30 years but has not had the coaching qualifications necessary to be able to go to international competitions.
The new section is named Carrickeen, which is Manx for ‘Irish Moss’, and aims to train students in all aspects of Irish dance including light and heavy shoes and Ceilidh teams.
Theatrix’s Irish dance teacher, Matthew Wynne-Smythe, in passing his levels one and two has now made this possible.
The students will now be able to compete for the school in events organised by the World Irish Dance Association in competitions and for grades and the British Theatre Dance Association for medals.
Caitlin Cowin, principal of Theatrix theatre school, said: ‘We are very excited by this new development and invite anyone interested to apply to join our classes.
‘There is no pressure to compete if preferred, as students of all ages can still participate in grade work, medals and our regular performances at the Gaiety Theatre and around the island regardless of whether they wish to compete.
‘For example, our adult class simply dance for the fun of it.’
The school will be holding an Irish Dance Workshop on July 23 for anyone who would like to try Irish dance for themselves, regardless of previous experience.
The workshop will be held at St Matthew’s Church Hall, North Quay, Douglas, and will have classes for those aged from five years old to adults.
Some of Carrickeen’s students will be performing two numbers in Theatrix’s forthcoming show, ‘Circus’, at the Gaiety Theatre on June 17, to demonstrate the skills that can be learned by those who attend the classes.