A council in Northern Ireland is set to urge the Isle of Man government to reverse new visa rules affecting fishermen amid fears the changes could place a centuries-old industry under serious pressure.
Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC) has also called on the British-Irish Council - established under the Good Friday Agreement - to consider the issue as concerns grow over the impact on the Irish Sea fishing industry.
Local representatives have warned that around 70% of fishing vessels in Northern Ireland rely on overseas crew members who could now face barriers to working in Manx waters under the new arrangements.
Bringing forward a motion at a recent full NMDDC meeting, Mournes DUP councillor Glyn Hanna said the changes could have significant consequences for the industry.
He said: ‘This council is deeply concerned that changes by the Isle of Man government to legislation mean fishing vessels from Northern Ireland operating with crews using a transit visa or a UK Skilled Worker Visa cannot fish commercially in Manx waters.
‘The new legislation requires that an Isle of Man work visa is obtained and, to use these visas, the business must be an Isle of Man business. This will be difficult.
‘This legislation will damage a large number of Northern Irish fishing boats who fish within the Isle of Man 12-mile limit.’
The new Manx rules, introduced on February 10, mean vessels’ crews now require an Isle of Man visa, which are only available to Island-based businesses.
There are concerns that long-established fishing vessels from Northern Ireland could be shut out of Manx waters as a result.
Kilkeel Harbour in south Down - regarded as having the largest fishing fleet in Northern Ireland - has previously been linked to a potential £73m investment to develop it as an Irish Sea hub.
However, additional visa requirements for crews have raised fresh concerns about the future of the fleet.
Councillor Hanna added: ‘For many years fishing fleets have found it difficult to recruit local crews, resulting in around 70% of vessels in Northern Ireland employing overseas workers from countries such as the Philippines and parts of Africa.
‘This motion is important to the people of Co Down, where there is a tradition of fishing going back centuries and we do not want to lose it.’
Mournes Sinn Fein councillor Michael Rice said the legislative changes could have serious consequences for the local economy.
He said: ‘These changes by the Isle of Man will have real socio-economic consequences for fishing operators in Co Down.
‘It is about livelihoods, families and the sustainability of our coastal economies.
‘A significant number of vessels from Kilkeel and Portavogie rely on Manx waters and the new requirements will create barriers for local family-run boats that they simply cannot overcome.’
Councillors also approved an amendment from Crotlieve SDLP councillor Declan McAteer to write to the secretariat of the British-Irish Council in Edinburgh asking it to address the matter.