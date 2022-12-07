This year’s Isle of Man Young Farmers Christmas Tractor Runs were bigger and better than ever.
Seventy-five tractors took part over the two nights, covering a total of 572 miles.
Although the final total has not yet been revealed, the total raised so far has topped £15,000.
This will be divided between Arlo’s Adventure and Live at Home.
Some of the tractors were decorated in support of other charities: Suzanne and Adie Corlett and the team at Baldrine Stables hand painted every fairy light bulb on their tractor pink to show their support for breast cancer awareness.
For Nicci Cain, who has just been elected president of Isle of Man Young Farmers, it was a very special occasion.
She said: ‘It was my first time as chairman and first time driving in the Tractor Run and it was magical.
‘I didn’t quite know what to expect driving this year but I am so glad my dad and friends pushed me to do it because it was amazing and I have to say brought a tear to my eye at times.
‘It was a bit smoother driving than in the fields, thank goodness!
‘Spreading Christmas cheer whilst raising money for two amazing charities –what more could you want.
‘The number of our fabulous community who came out to watch and support was breathtaking – it seems to keep growing each year.
‘ Even in places where you didn’t think there were many houses, people were outside waving and watching from their windows. You can’t beat seeing smiling faces and Christmas lights.
‘We had an amazing array of volunteers and organisers to whom we are extremely grateful.
‘The tractor decorations get brighter and more creative each year, I can’t wait to see next year’s creations.
‘Bring on Tractor Run 2023.’